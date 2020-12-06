Buratai raises Coup alert, warns generals

The Chief of Army Staff, had while decorating the 39 newly promoted Major Generals, said he was aware that some generals were being approached and his eyes are on them.

He vowed that the Nigerian Army will never tolerate any agent of destabilization bent on scuttling the current democratic dispensation.

“Democracy has come to stay. We will not tolerate any agent of destabilization. The years of military misadventure in politics have never carried us anywhere. It is over,” Buratai had warned.

Disclosing that the Army hierarchy was aware of some interests making efforts to interact with certain personnel, General Buratai expressed confidence in the discipline and loyalty of the newly decorated officers.

He charged the new generals: “Do not hobnob with politicians. At this rank of two star generals, do not lobby for appointment. If you want to lobby for appointment, lobby the Chief of Army Staff and you can only do this through hard work, discipline and loyalty.

“The crop of officers (39 Major Generals) decorated yesterday will never be dragged into any interest that is contrary to the sustenance of democracy in our nation.

“All our eyes are on you. We know there are several moves to get your attention. You must make sure that whatever you are doing, and when some persons approach you, you must act within the confines of the constitution.”