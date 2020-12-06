Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Bye-elections in Lagos, 10 other states yesterday

December 6, 2020

Perharps unconcerned and unknown to many, yet Bye-elections  held yesterday  in 11 states across the country, covering six senatorial districts and nine state constituencies.

The 15 pending elections are being organised to fill senatorial seats in Bayelsa Central and West, Cross River North, Imo North, Lagos East and Plateau South.

Representatives are also being elected into state houses of assembly in nine constituencies across Borno, Cross River, Lagos, Zamfara, Kogi, Bauchi, Katsina and Enugu States.

INEC had postponed the elections earlier scheduled for October 31, following the #EndSARS protests and other security and environmental challenges.

In Lagos, about 1.1 million registered voters spread across 71 wards, 1,928 polling units and 188 voting points are set to cast their vote in the east senatorial elections, while 280,363 registered voters are expected to participate in the Kosofe Constituency (II) of the State House of Assembly’s bye-election.

In Ikorodu Senatorial district, voting commenced at about 9:30 am.

However, there was initially a brief controversy over a campaign poster which was mounted close to the polling unit.

The matter was eventually resolved after the party candidate arrived to vote and the poster was taken down.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had announced a restriction of movement from 6:00am to 6:00pm.

He explained that the move is to ensure free, fair and credible polls.

