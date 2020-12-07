Abia Chief of Staff Suspended for ‘spraying’ Indabosky Odumeje

Dr ACB Agbazuere, the Chief of Staff to the Abia State Governor welcomed Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere popularly known as Odumeje , Indabosky Bahose , the Liquid metal , to his office in a big way . To show the big visitor uncommon reception, Agbazuere gave a sign to one of his aides who promptly brought wads of crisp Naira notes and Agbazuere ‘sprayed” the Liquid metal who was gyrating to music bellowing from somewhere in the cozy office.

Of course the display was captured on video and it made its way to the social media.

Heavy criticisms followed . And the Governor ,Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, directed the immediate suspension from office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr ACB Agbazuere. Barr Chris Ezem, Secretary to the State Government duly signed the letter of Suspension which was delivered to Agbazuere on Sunday December 6 ,2020.