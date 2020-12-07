Another protest slated for Mon.Dec.7 in Lagos, Police talk tough

The Lagos State Police Command has warned against any gathering, procession or protest as some unpatriotic individuals and groups are planning to embark on another destructive and violent #EndSARS protest.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, disclosed that intelligence reports indicated certain individuals and groups had concluded plans to lure unsuspecting Lagosians, especially youths, into planned protests proposed for tomorrow, Monday 7th December, 2020 at designated locations in the State.

While maintaining that the Government of Lagos State, businesses, individuals, security agencies and families still groan from losses and pains of the recent violent #EndSARS protests, the Police cautioned those planning mayhem and violence to desist from such plans as all security agencies will not fold their arms to witness a repeat of violence and anarchy in the State.

The Command also warned parents and guardians to prevent and discourage their children and wards from being lured into any act, gathering or protest capable of causing violence in Lagos.

Reiterating that any unlawful gathering, procession or protest will be suppressed professionally in accordance with the provisions of the law, the Police encouraged all Lagosians engaged in legitimate means of livelihood to go about their lawful businesses, as all hands are on deck to maintain law and order within the length and breadth of Lagos State.