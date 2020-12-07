APC wins Lagos, Imo, Plateau senatorial seats, PDP clinches Cross Rivers, Bayelsa

The candidates of the All Progressives Congress and the People Democratic Party on Sunday displaced candidates of other parties and won the 15 by-elections in held on Saturday in their stronghold states.

In Lagos, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tokunbo Abiru, won the Lagos East senatorial bye-election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission Returning Officer for the bye-election, Prof. Ademola Oremosu, on Sunday announced that Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes to defeat his closest rival, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 11,257 votes to emerge second among candidates from 12 political parties.

Abiru won in all the five Local Government Areas in the senatorial district.

The candidate of the APC in the Kosofe Constituency II of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Obafemi Saheed, also defeated seven other candidates in the state House of Assembly bye-election held on Saturday.

Similarly, in Katsina State, the returning officer for the Bakori Local Government State Constituency bye election, Prof. Aminu Kankia, declared Dr Ibrahim Kurami of the APC winner of the election.

According to him, Kurami scored 20,446 votes to defeat his close rival, Alhaji Aminu Magaji of the PDP, who polled 11,356 votes.

Likewise, the candidate of the APC in the Dass constituency bye-election in Bauchi State, Bala Lukshi, was declared the winner.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Ahmed Mohammed, said Lukshi, polled a total of 12, 299 votes to defeat Lawal Wandi, candidate of the PDP, who polled 11,062 votes.

He said, “The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bala Lukshi, haven scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”

Also in Plateau State, the candidate of the APC, Prof. Nora Daduut, was declared the winner for Plateau South Senatorial bye-election.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Idris Amali, said Daduut polled a total of 83,15104 to defeat nine other candidates including her closest rival and the PDP candidate, George Daika, who got 70,838 votes.

Additionally, INEC on Sunday declared Mr Egbunu Atule of the APC as the winner of the Ibaji Local Government Constituency bye-election of Kogi State.

The Returning Officer, Prof Rotimi Ajayi, at Onyadega, headquarters of the local government, said Atule polled 8,515 votes to emerge the winner.

Ajayi also announced that Mr Daniel Enefola of the Peoples Democratic Party came second having scored 4,565 votes.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the PDP, Dr Stephen Odey, was declared winner of the Cross River Northern Senatorial District bye-election by the returning officer, Prof Ameh Dennis Akoh.

He scored a total of 129,207 votes to defeat Joe Agi of the APC, who scored 19,165 votes.

The PDP candidate, Maria Akwaji, also won the Obudu State Constituency seat in the House of Assembly.

Likewise, INEC on Sunday declared the candidate of the PDP, Mrs Amaka Ugwueze, winner of the Isi-Uzo State constituency bye-election on Enugu State.

INEC collation officer, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu, said the PDP candidate polled a total of 11,047 votes to defeat the APC candidate Ejiofor Okwor, who scored 2,293 votes.

Also, in Bayelsa State, the PDP won the bye-elections in Bayelsa Central and West senatorial districts to retain the seats vacated by Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

In Bayelsa Central, the PDP polled 20,922 votes in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA; 54,390 in Yenagoa LGA and 44, 707 votes in Southern Ijaw LGA, while the APC scored 4,980 votes; 6,155; and 7,812 votes, respectively.

The INEC Returning Officer for Bayelsa Central, Dr Emmanuel Akpan, declared the candidate of the PDP, Moses Cleopas, winner for the district.

In Bayelsa West, the PDP polled a total of 115, 257 votes in Ekeremor LGA and 68,156 in Sagbama, while the APC scored 17,541 votes and 7,303 votes, respectively.

Also, the flag bearer of the PDP in Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, was also declared winner for the district.

However, there was drama at the state Secretariat of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Owerri when the Election Returning Officer, Hakeem Adikum, declared the APC the winner of the Imo North bye-election without returning a candidate.

Adikum, who quickly rose after announcing the results scored by various political parties and their candidates, simple said, “I hereby return the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the bye-election held in Imo North on Saturday, December 5.”