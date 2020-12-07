Car wash operator bolts away with customer’s car

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a Lagos-based car wash operator, Idris Ayotunde, after he absconded with his customer’s car.

He was said to have fled with the car to Ogun State.

The OND holder from a polytechnic in one of the South-West states, reportedly started the car wash business at Jimoh bus stop, Shasha, Akowonjo, Lagos State, a few months ago.

The car owner took it for vacuum cleaning and handed over the key to the suspect.

“Since he did not have vacuum cleaner in his car wash, he decided to take it to another car wash nearby. But he changed his mind on the road and bolted away with the car.

“It was on his way to Ibadan where he intended to dispose the car that he was arrested.

“The owner of the car, Mrs Shofidiya Tosin, who reported the case at the Shasha Police Station, has been contacted,” Oyeyemi added.

On how the suspect was arrested, Oyeyemi said, “The suspect was arrested at Alakija village via Olodo around 8.17 am by a safer highway patrol team which was on stop and search along the Abeokuta-Ibadan Expressway.

“The team stopped the car and demanded its documents, which the suspect was unable to produce, consequent upon which he was taken to Odeda divisional headquarters where the DPO, Ajayi Williams, personally interrogated the suspect and found out that he actually stole the car.”

The case has been transferred to Lagos, where the car was stolen.