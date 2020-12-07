Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Channels TV investigates reporter whose wife accused of domestic violence (Video) as gov. wades in

Younews Ng December 7, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 95 Views

Though governor Orotom  of Benue State is trying to reconcile the two, Channels TV has reacted to the viral video of one of its staff, Pius Angbo, whose wife, Ifeyinwa, a medical doctor, accused of physically assaulting her while she was pregnant and even after welcoming their fourth child four weeks ago.

In a tweet posted this evening, the media house says it is investigating the allegation.

”Channels Television does not condone violence against women or anyone in general. The domestic violence matter reported against one of our reporters is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken.”the tweet read

