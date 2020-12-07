Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG Commences N30,000 Grants For Cart pushers, Others

December 7, 2020

The Federal Government has launched a Transport Track Fund which seeks to give N30, 000 grants to commercial drivers including bus drivers, taxi drivers, motorcycle riders and operators of ride-hailing cabs such as Bolt and Uber.

The Spokesman for the Vice-President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said in a statement on twitter that the new initiative is a component of the Survival Fund which is under the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan put in place to support small businesses and cushion the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

