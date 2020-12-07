FG Commences N30,000 Grants For Cart pushers, Others

The Federal Government has launched a Transport Track Fund which seeks to give N30, 000 grants to commercial drivers including bus drivers, taxi drivers, motorcycle riders and operators of ride-hailing cabs such as Bolt and Uber.

The Spokesman for the Vice-President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said in a statement on twitter that the new initiative is a component of the Survival Fund which is under the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan put in place to support small businesses and cushion the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

