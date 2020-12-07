Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Man dies during sex romp, police seal off brothel, arrest sex worker

Younews Ng December 7, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 56 Views

The Rivers State Police Command on Saturday sealed a brothel on Azikiwe Street, Mile 2, in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, where a 40-year-old man identified as Enuduisu Odili, died during a sex romp with a sex worker.

Enuduisu checked into the brothel on Thursday night, while his remains were discovered on Friday morning.

His family on Saturday alleged foul play and demanded thorough investigation into the incident.

The manager of the brothel, as well as the sex worker in whose room the deceased died have been arrested by the police

The prostitute in whose room the man died is also with the police. and investigation is ongoing. The matter has been transferred to state CID.”

