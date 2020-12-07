Opinion) Why govt should not fixed the cost of railway transportation

Fixing the cost of railway transportation from Lagos to Ibadan is against logic and sense of national development.

The statement of the Minister for Transportation who on behalf of the Federal Government fixed the cost of railway transportation From Lagos to Ibadan, is backed up with any sense of responsibility, and as such, the trend may lead to a sharp increase in the cost of transportation in the country.

The vehicular cost of transportation from Lagos to Ibadan is only Eight Hundred Naira =N=800.00). ( by a bus) under this new dispensation, you will need the minimum of

(=N=3,000.00) if you choose the economy class and the sum of (=N6,000.00) if you choose to travel in the first class.

How much is the minimum wage in Nigeria that Amaechi wants Nigerians to be entering a traing for such a short distance for such collosal amount of money. Can any of the public officials pay such an amount.

They should not introduce kidnappings on the Lagos – Ibadan expressway that can force the people to abandon the use of the road to their expensive railway service, that a common man that is not benefitting from the corruption that the nation is enmeshed in to travel with.

The charges needs to be readjusted downwards.

If not the train services will not be patronized, the slavery to Chinese Government is imminent.

@ Rotimi Agunlejika is a Lego’s based Legal Practitioner.