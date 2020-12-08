Abuja street named after Zinox boss Leo Stan Ekeh as Igbo induct him into Hall of Fame

Serial digital entrepreneur and Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has been honoured with two distinguished recognitions in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Enugu, both coming within the same period.

The Zinox boss was recently honoured by the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) which named a major street after him.

Specifically, the street was christened Leo Stan Ekeh Way.

The street houses one of the biggest markets in Abuja, schools and other establishments. Ekeh, who had the aptly identified – Leo Stan Ekeh Way – named in his honour, was recognised for his digital industry, creation of direct and indirect employment opportunities for millions of Nigerians, his investment in ICT and digital infrastructure and as a responsible corporate citizen.

In addition, authorities at AMAC disclose that the Leo Stan Ekeh Way is fitting justification for the landmark strides and enduring legacies of Ekeh, who has remained one of the foremost drivers of digital democracy in Nigeria and beyond.

Also, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, Ekeh was honoured and inducted into the inaugural Igbo Business Leaders Hall of Fame. The event, which was hosted by Champions Court, was held at the Nike Lake Resort, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu.

The auspicious event had former President Goodluck Jonathan as the Chairman.

Other awardees include notable entrepreneurs and industrialists of Igbo extraction such as Ibeto Motors boss, Dr. Cletus Ibeto; Prince Arthur Eze; Founder, Innoson Motors, Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma; Dr. Stella Chinyelu Okoli; Coscharis boss, Dr. Cosmas Maduka; Founder, Mass Peace Transit, Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi; Chief Allen Onyema of Air Peace and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

In his citation at the event, Ekeh was described as being responsible for putting Nigeria firmly on the digital map of Africa and the world.

@ news express