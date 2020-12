An angry wife has allegedly set her husband ablaze along Shahu road, Gboko south in Benue state.

A Facebook user, Shom Akor Fanen, shared some photos of the man covered with burn bruises, saying his wife perpetuated the act.

Fanen stated that the man’s wife, who is now allegedly on the run, also set their rented one-room apartment on fire before she fled.

Network Against Domestic Violence Foundation says, SAY NO TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE!

#StrongerTogether