President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday address a joint session of the National Assembly.

This is according to the President’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie.

Ms Onochie disclosed this on Monday, via her official Twitter .

This is coming a few days after the House of Representatives said Buhari would appear before the House.

A spokesperson for the Green Chamber, Ben Kalu had disclosed this while briefing journalists at the National Assembly.