NRC begins Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan rail services

The Nigeria Railway Corporation on Monday announced the commencement of rail service operations on the Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan standard gauge train.

The Railway District Manager, Mr Jerry Oche, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos.

Oche explained that the newly introduced service provided fully air-conditioned train services in different categories.

He said that the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge train would afford members of the public the opportunity to leave Ibadan for Lagos at 8:00 am and return at 4.00 pm the same day.

The newly introduced standard gauge trains have finally come to fruition as the service is run using newly acquired coaches and locomotives.

“This service is fast, convenient, safe and relatively cheap. There is an option for everyone as the tickets are available in Economy to First Class rates.

“The journey time from Lagos to Ibadan is two and half hours which makes more sense going by recent reports of traffic that have characterised Lagos-Ibadan road due to ongoing road construction along that axis,” he said.