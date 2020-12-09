Actor John Dumelo loses Parliamentary Seat to Lydua Alhassam

Ghana star actor, John Dumelo, has suffered a narrow loss in the parliamentary election which is simultaneously taking place with the presidential election in Ghana.

According to the result from Ghana Electoral Commission, Dumelo, the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lost to incumbent Member of Parliament, Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Dumelo polled 37,778 votes as against Lydia Alhassan’s 39,851 votes. She won with a lead of 2,078 votes.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon, which is the constituency Dumelo wanted to represent, was one of the highly watched elections.

According to Sahara Reporters, the contest was clad with controversy with Lydia Alhassan describing Dumelo as a personality whose level of thinking was shallow during a televised debate.

“You don’t just get up and start doing things. If you are a deep thinker, you’ll realise that people just don’t get up and start dredging gutters,” she poked during a debate.

The online newspaper said the remark infuriated Dumelo who demanded an apology.

“I don’t call this a debate because if you want to debate, you come on time. I came here at 8.30 am, that was the time they gave me.

“You cannot come here at 10:45 am and say you want to debate me, that is not how a Member of Parliament behaves, and then you come here too to insult me. It is not right, and you must apologise,” he said.