BREAKING: Finally, FG To Reopen Nigeria’s Borders

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, disclosed that the Federal Government will soon reopen the country’s borders.

This was made known via his official Twitter handle.

Buhari stressed that the government arrived at the decision after consultations with the 36 state governors in Abuja.

According to the president, the decision to shut the borders was taken to prevent movement of weapons and drugs, among other things, into the country.

His tweet reads:

“In my meeting with State Governors today I explained that the closure of Nigeria’s land borders was partly an attempt to control the smuggling in of weapons and drugs. Now that the message has sunk in with our neighbours,we’re looking into reopening the borders as soon as possible,” he tweeted.