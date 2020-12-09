Former Argentina manager Alejandro Sabella dies aged 66

Former Argentina player and manager Alejandro Sabella has died at the age of 66, the Argentinian Football Association has announced.

The ex-midfielder played eight times for his country and later led Argentina to the 2014 World Cup final, when they were beaten in extra time by Germany in Brazil.

The news comes less than a fortnight after the death of Sabella’s former international teammate Diego Maradona.

The AFA tweeted: “The @afa, through its President Claudio Tapia, deeply regrets the death of Alejandro Sabella, former coach of @Argentina, and send your warmest hug to family and loved ones.”

Sabella started his career in his homeland at River Plate before heading to England in 1978, playing for Sheffield United and Leeds during a three-year spell.

He then returned to Argentina with Estudiantes, with whom he won South America’s Copa Libertadores title, and took charge of the national team from 2011-2014.

The Blades tweeted: “Sheffield United are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Alejandro Sabella. Rest in Peace, Alex.”