Ghana Presidency: Mahama kicks as Akufo-Addo set for victory

The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, says he has not congratulated any person for winning the 2020 presidential election.

“I want to state categorically and firmly, that I have not congratulated any person. And no attempt should be made to steal this election, we will resist it.”

At a press briefing Tuesday night, [December 8, 2020] Mr Mahama said, “We thank the Ghanaian people for the confidence they’ve expressed in us and it is clear the Ghanaian people want a change in this country.”

“Ghanaians are tired of Akufo-Addo and his government. We thank the electorate for giving us a working majority in Parliament, 140 seats in Parliament, which is a majority and no attempt should be made to subvert that.”

“I have looked at the results we’ve collated so far and I’m excited and I’m happy with the results and we’ve won in 10 regions out of 16 and the Ghanaian people have expressed confidence in us and we will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people.”

Mr Mahama said some of the things that are happening is “unacceptable and Nana Akufo-Addo continues to show credentials that are very undemocratic, you cannot use the military to try and overturn the results in constituencies that we have won.”

He said the right thing must be done and the NDC has collated its results and will give further details later and urged NDC supporters to remain calm and “we wait for the final verdict.”

Mahama insisted that he was on course to win the Presidential election.

Official results published by the Government-owned Daily Graphic however showed Mahama trailing with 47.41% of the ballot as against 48.94% by President Akufo-Addo.

The Electoral Commission (EC) had postponed the 5pm scheduled declaration of the presidential election results.

The EC explained that the move was to ensure that the collation of results at the Constituency and Regional Collation Centres across the country was accurate.

In a press statement issued Tuesday afternoon [December 8, 2020], the EC said it will extend its intended timeline for declaring the 2020 Presidential election results.

“The new timeline will be communicated shortly,” it said.

It said the Commission has continually reiterated that “transparency, integrity, and fairness are the yard stick by which it conducted the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.”

“As such, to ensure that the declared Presidential results are 100% accurate and reflective of the will of the people, the Commission entreats the Public and all Stakeholders to exercise patience as the collation process continues in the presence of Political Party agents and election observers.”

“The Commission thanks all the registered voters that turned up in their numbers to vote on 7th December, 2020 and reminds the Public that it remains the only legally mandated body that can declare Presidential and Parliamentary election results in Ghana.”