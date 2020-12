Unknown gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped Barr. Bashir Mohammed, the member representing Nguroje Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly.

A family source who preferred anonymity said the Chairman House Committee on Information was picked up from his residence behind Dr Jalo Eid prayer ground in Jalingo at about 1:45 am.

The source also disclosed that during the operation which lasted for about three hours, there was no interference by any security operative to stop their operation