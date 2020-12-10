Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

43 Nigerian Navy Officers abscond in Europe for greener pastures

The Nigerian Navy has declared 43 ratings wanted for desertion.

It was gathered that most of the ratings, who were serving on naval vessels on foreign missions absconded when their ships berthed in Europe.

A circular containing the names and photographs of the deserters displayed at the Navy Headquarters in Abuja, requested anyone  with useful information that could lead to their arrest to report to the nearest naval facility or police station.

The circular also mandated all naval personnel with information on the whereabouts of the missing officials to arrest them “or be dealt with as an accomplice.”

