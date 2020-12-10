Actor/ Oriki Music Exponent , AJOBIEWE gets Car gift from Ooni of Ife

By Ajike Okin

As part of activities marking his 5th year coronation on the throne Arole Oodua Oonirisa Ogunwusi Ojaja 11 has bequeathed a Toyota Camry gift to Ajobiewe for his contribution to music and cultural activities in Nigeria.

Ajobiewe whose real name is Sulaiman Ayilara Aremu is the Projenitor of Esa Oriki Orile Ede and was born on October 8th, 1955. He started praise singing at the tender age of 7 an act which he said he inherited.

In the Yoruba traditional setting Esa Oriki is a praise poetry which is often used to arouse people and connect them to their root. It can take the form of local chant consisting of praise songs that identify a family or individual.

Ajobiewe who recounted his growing up days at Ila Orangun said he was always in the company of his brother one brother Olu Olaiya who formed a small theatre group that had young Ajobiewe as the youngest member of the group together with three other members. They played for prominent people then in their hometown who got so fond of his performances and his prowess in the Oriki panegyric.

Ajobiewe became very famous during the popular Yoruba Tv series FEYIKONGBON which ran for several years on NTA in the late 70’s. He has also featured in other popular programs like Fokomoyo, Ajaka Oko, Oduduwa, etc

He has done praise singing for Oba’s , prominent socialites, etc in Nigeria. He recalls that one of his most memorable experiences was when he sang for the former head of state of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo whom he said cried and hugged him when he witnessed the experience of eulogy of his roots. His late wife Stella was at this particular event he said. He has also done praises of popular politicians like Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Aregbesola and prominent kings like Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Ooni Sijuade, Oba Ogunwusi Ojaja 11, Oba Wahab , even in Kwara where many believe Yoruba poetry won’t be appreciated Oba Zulu Gambari ( Oni WA Tutu), Oba Aseyin , Oba Olofa, Oba Olomu, etc and other prominent diginitaries like Chief Subomi Balogun, Chief Mike Adenuga, etc

Esa Oriki is a craft that relies greatly on the power of the Dundun and Bata Drums. Many people have been able the trace their ancestral roots with the Oriki panegyric. From the chants one can witness historical background of one’s lineage, warriors, food, customs, etc Oriki is one of the pride of the Yoruba society as it is the believe that one without Oriki can easily be likened to one without a root.

Ajobiewe has transversed many western States and he has over 10 albums to his credit ie Oriki Orile Wa, ASA Igbeyawo, Pasan Oro, Binti Laiye, Iku Lopin, etc..