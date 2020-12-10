Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari congratulates Akufo-Addo of Ghana on re-election

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana on his re-election for a second term in office.
The President also commends the people of Ghana on the successful conclusion of the presidential and parliamentary elections, attesting further that with the right institutions and political leadership, constitutional democracy in the West African sub-region has come to stay.
President Buhari appeals to other contestants in the elections to put national interest above personal and partisan considerations and maintain the peace, while seeking resolution of grievances through established legal avenues.
The President notes that Nigeria and Ghana share close historic and cultural ties, adding that he looks forward to working with his Ghanaian counterpart in realising shared goals that bring peace, security and prosperity to the citizens of both countries in particular and the ECOWAS community in general.
The Nigerian leader wishes President Akufo-Addo a successful new tenure, peace and stability in his country as well as improved bilateral relations.

Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
December 10, 2020

