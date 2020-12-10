Driver arrested for hitting LASTMA officer’s head with pestle

A commercial bus driver, Fred Onwuche, has been arrested for allegedly injuring an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Kosoko Razak, with a pestle.

It was gathered that Onwuche, who drove a minibus with number plate, AAA 693 YC, was arrested by Razak around the Jakande area of the state for not using a seat belt.

An argument had ensued between the duo, which led to Onwuche hitting the officer with a pestle on the head.

The General Manager of the agency, Olajide Oduyoye, who condemned the attack in a statement, noted that the suspect would be prosecuted.

He said, “The brutish attack on the officer by the suspect is condemnable and uncalled for. The way and manner it was carried out, it was like a premeditated attempt to kill the officer.

“We must, therefore, send a strong signal to others like the attacker by ensuring that the culprit is punished to the full extent of the law.

“The law must go full circle in this case. There should be no shifting of ground or out-of-court settlement of this matter that could have thrown the agency, colleagues and the family of Mr Razak into mourning, if not for divine intervention.