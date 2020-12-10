It was a scene reminiscent of the campaign days. Excited kids sitting on their mothers’ shoulders, waving and jumping up as if to fly. Young men raising their hands and screaming: “Sanwo-Olu, Mr Sellable.” A group of women could not hide their feelings; they kept singing: “Want to see our work? Go round town.”

It was a brief but symbolic visit on Wednesday to Agege on the outskirts of the city. Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was inspecting the Pen Cinema bridge, which will be opened in February, next year. Beside the Governor was Deputy Governor Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

The project was initiated by the Akinwunmi Ambode administration. There was no public announcement that The Governor would be visiting, yet the crowd kept swelling.

The applause was loud as he spoke. “We promised you that this bridge will be finished before the end of this year, but the contractors have asked for a few weeks more to finish up,” Sanwo-Olu told the crowd of youths, traders and ordinary folks.

He walked on the fresh, dark and smooth asphalt on the bridge. The side concrete work looked solid – just like Lagosians’ affection for Sanwo-Olu.

