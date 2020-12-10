LAGOS RRS FOILS 26 ROBBERY CASES, RESCUES 17 ACCIDENT VICTIMS

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) has revealed that no fewer than 26 robbery cases were foiled and 17 robbery victims rescued by its operatives in the last one month.

The Commander, Lagos RRS, DCP Olatunji Disu, who disclosed this in the November 2020 monthly report of the Agency, added that the squad effectively foiled an armed robbery attack at Adeyemo Street, Ijaiye, and thwarted another at Berkley Lane, Old Yaba Road, Ebute Metta, due to the quick intervention of officers on Motorised Patrol.

He noted that the RRS operatives also assisted in the recovery of a lost purse containing N115,000 and a Techno Phone valued at N95,000, which fell from the passenger of a commercial motorcycle, stressing that the owner was trailed by the RRS team on patrol to return her items.

Disu also noted that the squad arrested seven hoodlums at Lawson Road where rival cultists unleashed violence to cause panic and disturb the peace of the neighbourhood, adding that the squad also quelled several civil disturbances at Ijora Seven-Up, Mile 2, Agiliti, Mile 12 and Ketu among others.

He stated further that efforts at restoring sanity to the roads resulted in the seizure of four vehicles and the arrest of the drivers for contravening the State Traffic Law by driving against traffic on a one-way road at Isheri-Ojodu, Berger, Lagos.

Revealing that accident victims were also rescued at Akanbi Crescent, Alakara, Lagos and along Otedola Bridge, Disu informed that the RRS Operatives, in collaboration with other first responders conveyed the injured victims to the hospital for necessary medical treatment.

Furthermore, the RRS operatives provided cover for men of the Lagos Fire Service, while on duty at Owode-Onirin and Dopemu, to keep hoodlums at bay and prevent an unwarranted attack on the fire-fighters as well as the looting of property.

While reiterating the avowed commitment of the Lagos RRS to improving security across the Lagos metropolis by curbing the nefarious activities of armed robbers, miscreants and other criminal-minded individuals, the Commander maintained that the squad has increased its monitoring exercise and motorised patrol across the nooks and crannies of the State.