Lagos to open Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge in February, 90% complete

Barring any exigency, the long-awaited Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge in Lagos State will fully open to vehicular movement in about eight weeks, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured commuters in the axis.

The project is said to be at 90 per cent completion; all civil works have already been completed on the bridge.

The overpass ascends from Oba Ogunji Road and drops at Oke Koto axis of Agege. The bridge also opens to the old Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway through Abule Egba.

*When opened for use, it will bring an end to the discomfort currently being experienced by motorists plying Agege-Abule Egba.*

