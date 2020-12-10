Maina slumps in court

Former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina has just collapsed in court during his trial.

Just as his counsel Anayo Adibe was making submissions before the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang Former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina , Standing trial over looting of N2 Billion pension funds , collapsed in court in court in Thursday, December 10,2020.

Maina is being prosecuted by the Federal Government on a 12-count charge of alleged money laundering to a tune of N2 billion.

On Wednesday after the EFCC closed its case with nine witnesses, the man had secured permission of the court to enter a no-case-submission to the charges against him. However, when the case was called today he suddenly collapsed on the floor of the court.