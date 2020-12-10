Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Man Set Himself Ablaze In Benue Over financial difficulties 

December 10, 2020

A young Benue local government staff died on Wednesday morning, December 9, after setting himself ablaze over alleged non-payment of three years allowance.

The young man identified as Aondona Yaga was until his death, a casual staff at the Gwer local government secretariat, Aliade.

According to his grandmother who was seen around his abandoned corpse, the young man had been facing difficulty because he wasn’t paid his allowance for almost three years.

He eventually fell sick and couldn’t find money to treat himself. Frustrated, he decided to end his life. On Wednesday morning, he entered his thatched room and set it on fire.

Information Officer of Gwer Local Government, Mr. Chris Avi has confirmed the incident but didn’t give further details.

