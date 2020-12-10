Reactions as battered wife of Channels TV reporter warns against comments

Dr. Ifeyinwa Angbo, the wife of Channels TV Presenter, Pius Angbo, has warned Nigerians to leave her family alone.

Recall that she accused her husband of domestic violence and adultery last weekend.

Though the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, intervened and settled the warring couple, she stated that she accepted to reconcile because of her children.

However, many Nigerians were disappointed that her husband was not made to face the law.

They opined that Ortom was encouraging domestic violence by allowing the man walk freely.

But in a recent post on her Facebook page, Ifeyinwa said she was ready to make her marriage work.

She wrote: “Mind your business and leave my family alone.

“I have reconciled with my husband.

“Going forward, I want to make my marriage work.

“All we need now is your prayers.”

Meanwhile, her comment has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

@Fatima B. Iyakwari: “😂😂😂😂😂 you made it a public marriage the very minute you shared your wahala on social media.”

@Godgives Chiwengozi said: “Praying for you will be termed interfering in family matter so I’d stick to your advice and mind my business.”

@Ogechi Egiwim Maduakoh wrote: “U don’t know what u want. Who blow the whistle first. Abeg go and manage ur home. Some women are facing worst things yet they kept quiet.”

@Odi Ezeani wrote: “Until he kills you. I done use key padlock my mouth for this matter.”