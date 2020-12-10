Sanwo-Olu bans burial on residential premises in Lagos

“It is an offence to use residential premises as morgues, embalmment centres or burial sites.”

The Lagos State Government says the use of residential premises as morgues, embalmment centres or burial sites remain banned in the state.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Burial prohibited on residential premises – LASG’ on Wednesday.

The statement quoted the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Law Reform Commission, Mrs Ade Adeyemo, as saying that the prohibition was to prevent the transmission of communicable diseases in the State.

While noting that “it is an offense to use residential premises as morgues, embalmment centres or burial sites”, Adeyemo stressed that the Commission is tasked with the onerous responsibility of updating and reviewing laws that address immediate and peculiar needs of Lagosians at every point in time.