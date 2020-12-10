Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sanwo-Olu bans burial on residential premises in Lagos

Younews Ng December 10, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 42 Views

“It is an offence to use residential premises as morgues, embalmment centres or burial sites.”

The Lagos State Government says the use of residential premises as morgues, embalmment centres or burial sites remain banned in the state.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Burial prohibited on residential premises – LASG’ on Wednesday.

The statement quoted the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Law Reform Commission, Mrs Ade Adeyemo, as saying that the prohibition was to prevent the transmission of communicable diseases in the State.

While noting that “it is an offense to use residential premises as morgues, embalmment centres or burial sites”, Adeyemo stressed that the Commission is tasked with the onerous responsibility of updating and reviewing laws that address immediate and peculiar needs of Lagosians at every point in time.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Lagos to open Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge in February, 90% complete

Barring any exigency, the long-awaited Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge in Lagos State will fully open to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.