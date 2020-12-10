Security operatives re-arrest Maina’s son over another fraud case

Faisal, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), has been rearrested.

Faisal is standing trial, alongside his father, for alleged money laundering,

Farouk Abdullah, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), told a federal high court in Abuja that the suspect had been rearrested.

Okon Abang, the presiding judge, had issued a warrant of arrest against Faisal on November 24 after the defendant jumped bail.

Consequently, the judge had summoned Sani Umar Dangaladima, a house of representatives member from Zamfara state, who stood as Faisal’s surety.

The court also ordered that the trial would continue in the absence of the defendant.

At the court session on Thursday, M. E. Sheriff, counsel to Dangaladima, urged the court to suspend hearing of the forfeiture case against his client adding that there is information that the defendant has been arrested.

“My lord, I was reliably informed that the defendant had been arrested. He was arrested last night and he is in custody,” he said.

Responding, the prosecution counsel said the commission has also received “unofficial” information of Faisal’s arrest.

“He is not in our custody yet, but we got information unofficially that he has been arrested,” he said.

Anayo Adibe who announced legal appearance for the defendant also applied for an adjournment “to allow the court to ascertain the authenticity or otherwise of the Defendant’s status”.

However, the judge dismissed the application and ordered the surety to make his case.

The defendant’s father is standing trial on 12 counts of alleged money laundering before the same judge.

Just like his son, Maina had jumped bail causing an arrest warrant to be issued against him.

Ali Ndume, a serving senator, who stood as his surety was also arrested but was released on the grounds of “good behaviour”.

Maina was extradited to Nigeria after his arrest in Niger Republic on Monday. Subsequently, the court ruled that he would remain in prison throughout his trial.

On Thursday, the former PRTT chairman had slumped inside the court.