Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Brazil’s richest man, banker, Joseph Safra dies at 82

Younews Ng December 11, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 36 Views

Joseph Safra, regarded as Brazil’s richest man, died on Thursday at the age of 82, his company Safra Group announced.

With a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at 23.2 billion dollars, the banker ranked as the 64th richest person in the world.

“It is with great regret that we received notice of the loss of Joseph Safra,” said the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

The company called him an emblematic figure in the banking sector.

Safra, who was descended from bankers, “had a strategic view of the country, and set an example as an entrepreneur and philanthropist,” it said.

Born in Lebanon, Safra emigrated in the 1960s to Brazil, where he and his brother Moise built a banking and investment empire.

The family, of Syrian origin, had been engaged in financial activities since the 19th century.

Alongside his business activities, Safra “supported countless social, religious and cultural causes, such as the construction and renovation of hospitals, day care centres, museums, and religious temples of all faiths,” Safra Group said.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Facebook in double tragedy :calls for breakup mounts, Biden knocks

The Federal Trade Commission sued to break up Facebook on Wednesday, asking a federal court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.