FIRS urges taxpayers to take advantage of E-service platforms

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has urged tax payers to take advantage of its E- Service platforms for the remittance of taxes and other tax related inquiries.

Mrs Sa’adatu Yero, Director, TaxPayer Service Department, FIRS made the call at the 2020 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) in Lagos.

The Fair had as its theme: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value”

Yero, represented by Mrs Fatima Maiyaki, Tax Controller, Bar Beach, said FIRS would engage with stakeholders on collaborations to provide a unified view of its tax services to eliminate bottlenecks.

“The revenue as at date has tremendously inproved in spite of the challenges of COVID-19 and this was achieved by the collaborative efforts of taxpayers and other stakeholders.

“I enjoin all of you to take advantage of E-Services platforms such as E- receipt, E- filling, E- stamp duty and E-tax payments.

“Also, Tax Identification Number (TIN), are automatically generated for newly incorporated companies by Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“The service also introduced some palliatives to cushion the effects of the pandemic. Please take advantage of them since they have timelines,” she said.

Mrs Toki Mabogunje, President LCCI in her remarks called for the support of regulatory agencies like FIRS to promote business friendly regulations for improved economic outcomes.

“Businesses need favourable regulations to survive and thrive in today’s operating environment.

“It is, therefore, imperative for regulatory agencies to support members of the business community through growth-enhancing, confidence-building policies for businesses to thrive,” she said.