Gallant police operatives return fire; gun down two armed robbery suspects

Police operatives attached to Fegge Division Onitsha on Friday shot dead two armed robbery suspects during a gun duel in the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State.

It was gathered that four suspected members of a gang led by one Ikanda (a notorious armed robber presently remanded in prison custody in connection with a murder case) were operating along Zik’s Avenue in the commercial city when they sighted the police and opened fire.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said that while two of the suspects that were injured during the gun duel died on arrival to the hospital, two others escaped before they were overpowered.

He said: “On the 11/12/2020 at about 10:10 am, there was a distress call that four armed robbery suspects who belonged to a gang led by Ikanda (a notorious armed robber presently remanded in prison custody in connection with a murder case) were operating along Zik’s Avenue by Miss Ellems Onitsha.

“Following the distress call, Police operatives attached to Fegge Division Onitsha quickly responded and rushed to the scene.

“As soon as the suspected armed robbers sighted the police they engaged them into a gun duel. In the process, two suspects were fatally wounded and overpowered while two others escaped.

“The injured suspects one alias Dorgba and Fela whose real names are yet unknown were rushed to the hospital for treatment but certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor and their corpses deposited at the mortuary.

“Meanwhile, one locally made double barrel gun four (4) live cartridges, two expended cartridges, a charm, two wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, two techno phones, and other items were recovered from the suspects and registered as exhibits.”

The state Police Command however reassured Anambra people of their safety before, during, and after this Yuletide, even as it urged them not to relent in providing timely information through the emergency number 07039194332 for prompt response in time of distress.