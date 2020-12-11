Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

‘I Can’t Work As Assistant To Rohr’ – Amuneke Rejects Deputy Position

Younews Ng December 11, 2020 Entertainment, Events, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 36 Views

Ex Super Eagles player, Emmanuel Amuneke has rejected the Super Eagles assistant coach job the Nigerian Football Federation offered him.

Amuneke, who guided the U-17 Eagles to win the FIFA U-17 world cup in 2015, spoke with Complete Sports about his capabilities and achievements in his previous jobs as a gaffer.

“But why should I be an assistant coach to anyone with my pedigree? With what I’ve done in the game, both as a player and as a coach, I think it is normal for me to be going higher than descending to working under another coach.

“I don’t have any ambition or desire to work under any other coach either in Nigeria or elsewhere with my pedigree in the game.

“I did not apply to NFF to work as an assistant to Rohr and nobody, as at this moment, has approached me about the prospect of assisting Rohr in the Super Eagles.”

Amuneke is currently the Sporting Director of Egyptian Premier League side, Msr El Makkasa.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Brazil’s richest man, banker, Joseph Safra dies at 82

Joseph Safra, regarded as Brazil’s richest man, died on Thursday at the age of 82, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.