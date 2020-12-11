It’s Commonsense For Buhari To Avoid Boo Of Frustrated PDP Lawmakers -Sagay

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay has supported the decision of President Muhamadu Buhari to shun the invitation by members of the House of Representatives.

He said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers were waiting to boo and humiliate the President.

He said “Well, my view is that I totally support the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. One, the President is not just executive Head of Government; he is also the Head of State. He represents the sovereignty of Nigeria, so he is not somebody you can give orders and say ‘come and address us, whether you like it or not!’. They don’t have the powers to do that. The provisions of the Constitution state clearly when he has to go to the National Assembly, and that is when he is presenting a budget”.

“They can afford to call Ministers, Comptroller General of Customs, Inspector-General of Police, Permanent-Secretaries to the National Assembly. These are people who are implementing various projects for which the National Assembly has voted money. But the President is the Head of State, higher than every other person in the country and a symbol of our statehood. They don’t have the powers to summon him”