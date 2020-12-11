Lagos drivers beware!..Badia- Ijora-7up Roads close on Sat & Sundays

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close Badia and Gaskiya Level Crossing, towards the Apapa end of the railway project, for construction work on the tracks in continuation of the Nigeria Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section).

A statement issued on Friday said the Badia Junction and Gaskiya Level Crossings will be closed on Saturday, 12th and Sunday, 13th December, 2020 from 5:00 a.m to 10:00 p.m daily, for the laying of tracks by the construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited.

It, therefore, advised motorists wanting to access Badia from Ijora-7up to navigate their way through Marine Bridge to link Boundary inwards Olayinka Street to connect Gaskiya Road to reach Badia, while imploring road users coming from Lagos-Badagry Expressway to connect Badia and utilise Orile inwards Sari-Iganmu Road inwards Gaskiya Road to access Badia.

While enjoining all motorists plying the axis to comply with the traffic directions provided during the temporary closure, the statement informed that traffic management personnel as well as road signals will be available to aid road users’ movement and minimise inconveniences that may be experienced during the period.

The Transportation Ministry reiterated the determination of the State government to provide a seamless multi-modal transportation system that will meet the needs of the populace.

