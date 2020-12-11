Ogun Assembly’s mace Stolen, part of it recovered !

Suspected hoodlums on Thursday burgled the office of Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo and carted away the mace.

However, part of the mace has been recovered. The search is on for the remaining parts.

The yet-to-be identified hoodlums, broke into the speaker’s office overnight to perpetrate the act. This incident was the second time unknown persons would break into the assembly within the last three weeks.

The assembly complex, is located a few metres away from the Governor’s Office, Abeokuta.

the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had earlier on Thursday, visited the assembly for an on-the-spot assessment.

When contacted, the Spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident. He, however, said a part of the mace has been recovered.

When asked how it was recovered, the PPRO declined to give details, saying it would be made public after the recovery of the whole mace.