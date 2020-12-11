Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ogun Assembly’s mace Stolen, part of it recovered !

Younews Ng December 11, 2020 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 44 Views

Suspected hoodlums on Thursday burgled the office of Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo and carted away the mace.

However, part of the mace has been recovered. The search is on for the remaining parts.

The yet-to-be identified hoodlums, broke into the speaker’s office overnight to perpetrate the act. This incident was the second time unknown persons would break into the assembly within the last three weeks.

The assembly complex, is located a few metres away from the Governor’s Office, Abeokuta.

the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had earlier on Thursday, visited the assembly for an on-the-spot assessment.

When contacted, the Spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident. He, however, said a part of the mace has been recovered.

When asked how it was recovered, the PPRO declined to give details, saying it would be made public after the recovery of the whole mace.

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Facebook in double tragedy :calls for breakup mounts, Biden knocks

The Federal Trade Commission sued to break up Facebook on Wednesday, asking a federal court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.