Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Presidency issues statement : Buhari’s govt ‘ll not succumb to threats & undue pressure !

Younews Ng December 11, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 62 Views

The  Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media said this on
December 11,2020.

This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis.

Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of health crisis.

The President as an elected leader under this constitution will continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the Parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Lagos drivers beware!..Badia- Ijora-7up Roads close on Sat & Sundays

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close Badia and Gaskiya ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.