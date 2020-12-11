Sanwo Olu goes for Covid test again, self isolate, as aide contract the virus

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has gone into self-isolation after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

SANWO-OLU GOES INTO SELF-ISOLATION

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December).

Mr. Governor and other members of his team were tested by the Lagos State biobank today (Friday, December 11) but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.

Professor Akin Abayomi, Honourable Commissioner for Health made this known on Friday in Lagos.

We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings.

This is not the first time Mr. Governor is having the COVID-19 test. He has had at least three since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.