Leadership Publisher, Isaiah Ndah is dead ! President, minister mourns

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness at the death of Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, a man he describes as “a friend and ally.”

The President condoles with the media fraternity, the Nda-Isaiah family, friends and associates of the deceased, saying “the country has lost a man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better Nigeria.”

“He will be sorely missed. This is a massive fish gone out of the media ocean,” President Buhari further says of the pharmacist, renowned columnist, and one time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, too has expressed huge shock and immense sadness at the death of Mr. Sam

Nda-Isaiah, Publisher of Leadership Newspapers.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday,

Special Assistant To The President (Media)

Office of the Minister of Information and Culture

Abuja, the Minister said Nda-Isaiah’s death is a great loss, not just to his family and the media industry but to the nation at large.

”True to the motto of his newspaper, ‘For God and Country’, Nda-Isaiah lived for his family, as well as for God and country. He had an unwavering belief in Nigeria and its ability to overcome its challenges and become a foremost member of the comity nations. For him, it was not just a belief, it was a mantra.

”He demonstrated his abiding faith in the country not just in words but in deed. Where many saw challenges, he saw opportunity. Where many peddled fear, he preached hope. When many chose to fire darts, he opted to soothe nerves. He was indeed a great Nigeria and a true friend and brother,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said Nda-Isaiah’s can-do spirit saw him record success after success, either as a publisher, politician or an entrepreneur.

”We, as a people, are poorer without this visionary of a man. We can only take solace in the great legacy he left behind,” he said.

The Minister prayed that God will take Nda-Isaiah to his bosom and give strength and comfort to his family and friends in this dark

moment.