10 intending Navy recruits die in auto crash

Ten youths intending to join the Nigerian Navy died on Saturday in an auto crash in Jigawa State.

It was gathered that the youths were on their way to Kano State to participate in the Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise when the accident occurred.

Confirming the accident, the Jigawa state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Audi Jinjiri said “the fatal motor accident occurred along Hadejia to Kano Road in Ringim Local Government Area”.

“The accident involved a commercial Golf Three wagon conveying 12 passengers from Gagarawa to Kano”

“The commercial vehicle rammed into a parked DAF truck which developed a mechanical fault and had occupied half of the incoming lane”.

“10 persons lost their lives and two were in critical condition. They have been admitted at Ringim General Hospital.”

