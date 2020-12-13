Buhari Fires Pondei, NDDC Interim Mgt C’ttee, Effiong Awa appointed

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) led by Prof Kemebradikumo Daniel Pundei, was on Saturday sacked on the directive of President Muhammad Buhari.

Femi Adesina, President’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday night, revealing that Effiong Awa, the Acting Executive Director of finance and administration of the commission would presently head the agency as approved by the President.

Adesina said Awa would be in charge of the agency until the completion of the forensic audit ordered by the president.

Offered the statement: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of an interim administrator to oversee the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

“He is Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, the Ag. Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission, who is to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit.

“The development became necessary as a result of a plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja”.