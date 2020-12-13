Kankara school abduction: Military locates bandits’ enclave, exchanges gunfire

The military, supported by air power, has locates the enclave of bandits at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara following the attack on the Government Science Secondary School, a presidential aide said late Saturday.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said there had been exchange of fire in an ongoing operation.

The update came “in the latest briefing received by the President from Governor Aminu Bello Masari, with whom he has been in touch, and the Army Chief of Staff, General Tukur Buratai.”

Shehu quoted the police as saying that so far there has not been reported any student casualty.

Many remain unaccounted for.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday charged the army and the police to go after the attackers of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State to ensure that no student gets missing or harmed.

In the statement, he condemned the bandits’ attack and implored the school authorities to carry out an audit of the population of the students following shootings that sent hundreds of them fleeing and scrambling over perimeter walls.

The President said parents who rushed to the school and removed their children and wards were also required to notify the school and police authorities in order to have a full account of the school population.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly bandits’ attack on innocent children at the Science School, Kankara. Our prayers are with the families of the students, the school authorities and the injured,” said the President.

Buhari, who promised to continue to support the police and military struggle against terrorists and bandits, directed the reinforcement of security of all schools in line with the safe schools policy of the administration.