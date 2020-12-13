Worries over 600 students abducted despite Buhari’s presence in Katsina

The Peoples Democratic Party has slammed the President, Major Muhammadu Buhari over the abduction of yet-to-be ascertained number of students from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The opposition party said it was perplexing that gunmen attacked the school and abducted the students on Friday, the same day the President arrived in Katsina for a week-long visit.

The party’s position was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP in the statement titled, ‘Terrorism: Account For 600 Kidnapped Katsina Students, PDP Tells Buhari’, condemned the abduction on Friday and asked the president to immediately ensured the students were freed.

It partly read, “The PDP, standing with the entire Katsina people, charges President Muhammadu Buhari, as the commander-in-chief, who promised to lead from the front, to account for the abducted students, as the large-scale abduction happened a few hours after the President and his security machinery took over the state.

“Our party holds as perplexing that at a time the people of Katsina should have heaved a sigh of relief because of his presence, the abduction happened right under Mr. President’s nose; in his home state, where he had gone holidaying.”

The statement further read, “The PDP demands that President Buhari should immediately quit his needless holidaying in Daura and go in search of, and rescue the abducted students, particularly having earlier admitted that issue of security is his exclusive responsibility.

“The PDP, working in concert with other patriotic Nigerians will not rest until President Buhari finds and returns each of these students.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to remain alert and prayerful as the nation wades through this nightmare under an insensitive, inept and uncoordinated administration