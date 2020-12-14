N120,000 Abuja to Lagos Fare, Air Passengers groan

Nigerians, who travel by air, have decried the “sudden” upsurge in air fares and urged the Federal Government to intervene to avoid poor patronage that could dwindle the fortunes of the aviation industry.

The air fares shot up by about 100 per cent in the last one week, with some airline operators even raising their fares by as much as 120 per cent or more.

At Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, the fare from Abuja to Lagos, which was N35,300 (Economy Class), rose to between N70,000 and N75,000.

Business Class travellers were charged between N100,000 and N120,000, depending on the airline.

The rise in airfares was the same, a situation that forced some passengers to either abort their travel plans or travel by road or rail

Some airline operators have attributed the upsurge in fares to the current exchange rate, and claimed that a dollar that exchanged for N365 in November had gone up to between N480 and N500 in the open market.

Mr Kehinde Ogunyale, Station Manager, Max Air, NAIA, said that the rise in the fare was inevitable if the airlines were to stay afloat.

“If we do not increase the fare, we may be left behind and will not be able to fund operations anymore,” he explained.