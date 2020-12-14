Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nigeria confirms 418 new coronavirus cases

Younews Ng December 14, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 61 Views

Nigeria on Sunday confirmed 418 new cases of #COVID19 bringing the country’s caseload to 73,175.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control which made the disclosure in a statement via its verified Twitter handle said the new cases were reported in 17 states and the FCT.

Lagos, the pandemic epicentre in Nigeria recorded 113 new infections, followed FCT-86, Abia-47, Kaduna-39, and Rivers-27.

Other states with new infections include, Katsina-22, Benue-14, Oyo-13, Kano-12, Enugu-8, Edo-7, Imo-7, Bauchi-6, Ebonyi-6, Ogun-6, Ondo-4, and Nasarawa-1.

The NCDC further noted that so far, 66,090 persons have recovered from the disease with 1,197 fatalities recorded.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

SGF self isolates, as family members contact Covid

The secretary of the government of the federation, and chairman of the Presidential Task Force ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.