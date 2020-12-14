Nigeria confirms 418 new coronavirus cases

Nigeria on Sunday confirmed 418 new cases of #COVID19 bringing the country’s caseload to 73,175.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control which made the disclosure in a statement via its verified Twitter handle said the new cases were reported in 17 states and the FCT.

Lagos, the pandemic epicentre in Nigeria recorded 113 new infections, followed FCT-86, Abia-47, Kaduna-39, and Rivers-27.

Other states with new infections include, Katsina-22, Benue-14, Oyo-13, Kano-12, Enugu-8, Edo-7, Imo-7, Bauchi-6, Ebonyi-6, Ogun-6, Ondo-4, and Nasarawa-1.

The NCDC further noted that so far, 66,090 persons have recovered from the disease with 1,197 fatalities recorded.