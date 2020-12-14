Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Protest in Katsina by parents of abducted children

Younews Ng December 14, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 77 Views

Parents of the abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state, staged a protest on Sunday, December 13, 2020 to call on the Federal government to promptly rescue their children.

Bandits stormed the school in the early hours of Saturday, December 12 and abducted the children.

Unconfirmed reports claimed 600 of the students had yet to be accounted for..though the state governor had eventually put the number at 300.

Some of the parents carried placards with the inscriptions “Government must speak out”, “We want our children back” and “We want security in Kankara.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

SGF self isolates, as family members contact Covid

The secretary of the government of the federation, and chairman of the Presidential Task Force ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.