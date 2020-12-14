Protest in Katsina by parents of abducted children

Parents of the abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state, staged a protest on Sunday, December 13, 2020 to call on the Federal government to promptly rescue their children.

Bandits stormed the school in the early hours of Saturday, December 12 and abducted the children.

Unconfirmed reports claimed 600 of the students had yet to be accounted for..though the state governor had eventually put the number at 300.

Some of the parents carried placards with the inscriptions “Government must speak out”, “We want our children back” and “We want security in Kankara.”