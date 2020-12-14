Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

SGF self isolates, as family members contact Covid

Younews Ng December 14, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 65 Views

The secretary of the government of the federation, and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Sunday announced that he has gone into self-isolation.

Mustapha said the move became necessary after some members of his household tested positive for COVID-19.

“I would like to inform the general public that some members of my household tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening”, the statement read.

“Although they are currently asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.

“My wife and I tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities.

“I would like to remind all Nigerians that COVID-19 is real. As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced last week, we are recording an increase in cases across several states.

“Please stay safe and protect yourself. Adhere to all public health and safety measures so that we do not lose the gains we have made in the fight against COVID-19.

“As a family, we covet your prayers.

“Please Take Responsibility for yourself and to protect our country!”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Nigeria confirms 418 new coronavirus cases

Nigeria on Sunday confirmed 418 new cases of #COVID19 bringing the country’s caseload to 73,175. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.