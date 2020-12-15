Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

CJN, Tanko Muhammad contracts COVID-19, flown to Dubai

Younews Ng December 15, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 81 Views

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to The Nation, the CJN is presently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, receiving treatment.

A member of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Justice Muhammad was absent at the swearing-in of 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday.

His duty was performed by the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour who administered oaths to the new SANs.

